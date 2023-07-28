3 people shot after confrontation with shoplifters at 7-Eleven

Arvada Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to a shooting that injured three people early Friday morning.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people early Friday morning.

At about 1:09 a.m., witnesses called police to report two men who were shoplifting items from a 7-Eleven at 7355 Ralston Road in Arvada.

The two men left the store and were confronted by several people, according to Arvada Police. A fight broke out and the men got into an older model white sedan before leaving through the west end of the parking lot, police said.

The driver stopped across from the victims who were in front of the store and fired seven shots, according to Arvada Police. Three people were hit by the gunfire, police said. One victim was treated at the scene and released, two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police

Police are looking for the two men who were last seen driving in the white sedan with no front license plate, a brown scrape on the driver's side and front bumper damage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900.

