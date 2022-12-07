2 arrested in stolen vehicles investigation in Arvada; guns and drugs also seized

The man and woman were arrested Tuesday after investigators were looking for a stolen vehicle associated with one of the suspects, police said.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department said it arrested two suspects Tuesday after investigators were looking for a stolen Dodge Ram truck that was associated with one of them.

Police arrested Tomi Mendez, 20, and Mason Humbarger, 23, at 7308 W. 84th Way, in the Castlegate Apartments complex, police said. Residents had been evacuated from an apartment building Tuesday during the operation.

Around 10:30 a.m., police investigators saw Mendez, Humbarger and another woman park at the apartment complex in a different stolen Dodge Ram truck than the one investigators were looking for, police said.

The three went into an apartment. Mendez and the other woman came out of the apartment and were taken into custody, but Humbarger remained inside, police said.

The Jefferson County Regional SWAT team arrived on scene. Humbarger then came out and was arrested. He said he had overdosed on narcotics and was taken to a hospital, according to police.

A search warrant turned up a large amount of drug paraphernalia, a stolen semi-automatic pistol with ammunition and an AR rifle with ammunition, police said.

Mendez was being held in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft. She had a court appearance set for Dec. 13 for the filing of charges, according to court records.

Mendez also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia from a separate incident in Jefferson County, and a misdemeanor theft charge in Arapahoe County, according to court records.

Arvada Police said Humbarger will face charges related to the incident after he is released from the hospital. He had previously pleaded guilty to motor vehicle theft in 2020 in Adams County, according to court records.

The other woman who was taken into custody was released and will not face charges, police said.

