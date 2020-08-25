Arvada tattoo artist charged with sexual assault on clients

Austin Heuberger, 26, is charged with unlawful sexual contact with 2 clients and police think there might be more victims, according to authorities.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An Arvada tattoo artist is facing charges involving unlawful sexual contact with two female clients, and police think there could be more victims, the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

Austin Michael Heuberger, 26, worked at Ding-Bat Studio and Sworn Oath Tattoo at 5777 Olde Wadsworth Blvd. in Old Town Arvada, the district attorney's office said in a press release.

Ding-Bat Studio is a private tattoo studio with no phone number. An employee at Sworn Oath Tattoo said Heuberger never worked there.

Both of the victims who reported having been sexually assaulted by Heuberger said that the assaults occurred while they were on the table being tattooed, the district attorney's office said in a press release.

Heuberger was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful sexual contact on March 17. He was charged Aug. 14 with another count of unlawful sexual contact involving a second victim.

He had posted bond in the first case and was released. When he was charged in the second case, a warrant was issued and he was arrested again on Tuesday, the release says.

According to the Jefferson County jail log, Heuberger was being held without bond and was due in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Arvada Police Department was investigating and thought it was possible there were other victims. Anyone with information can contact Arvada Police at 720-898-6762.