Tattoo artist pleads guilty to sex assault charges

Two women said they were sexually assaulted by Austin Michael Heuberger while getting tatooed at an Arvada business.

ARVADA, Colo. — A former Arvada tattoo artist on Monday pleaded guilty to seven counts following his arrest last summer for sexual assault after two clients came forward and said they were assaulted.

Austin Michael Heuberger pleaded guilty to the following counts:

One count second-degree assault

One count attempted second-degree assault

Six separate counts of unlawful sexual contact

Heuberger worked at Ding-Bat Studios, a private tattoo studio located at 5777 Olde Wadsworth Blvd. in Old Town Arvada, according to an Arvada Police Department (APD) affidavit.

Both victims reported that they had been sexually assaulted by Heuberger while they were on the table being tattooed at Ding-Bat Studios, the district attorney's office said.

Following Hueberger's arrest, Ding-Bat Studio released a statement saying that he had been let go.

"We would like to make it known publicly known that we do not condone any of the actions Austin may have been engaged in, and had no knowledge of said actions," that statement said, in part.

The first victim reported to APD that she was assaulted on Jan. 22, 2020, the affidavit says. Heuberger was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful sexual contact on March 17 of last year. He posted bond and was released from jail, the DA's Office said.

In July, a second victim reported to APD that Heuberger had assaulted her on Feb. 28, according to the affidavit. Heuberger was charged last August with another count of unlawful sexual contact and a warrant was issued for his arrest.