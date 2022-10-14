x
Crime

2 suspects in tree-trimming scam arrested

Amelia Tyler, 36, and Joseph Tyler, 48, are accused of taking payment for tree-trimming services they never finished.

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police have arrested two people accused of scamming senior citizens. 

The Arvada Police Department tweeted Friday that 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler have been taken into custody. 

They are suspects in thefts across the Denver metro area that targeted mostly elderly people, police said, including more than 20 thefts in Arvada.  

Police said they would start a tree-trimming job and ask for payment for cash or check, then leave with the payment without finishing the work. 

Arvada police said multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in catching the suspects.

