2 suspects in tree-trimming scam arrested

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police have arrested two people accused of scamming senior citizens.
The Arvada Police Department tweeted Friday that 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler have been taken into custody.
They are suspects in thefts across the Denver metro area that targeted mostly elderly people, police said, including more than 20 thefts in Arvada.
Police said they would start a tree-trimming job and ask for payment for cash or check, then leave with the payment without finishing the work.
Arvada police said multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in catching the suspects.
RELATED: How to avoid credit repair scams
RELATED: 5 ways to spot a paid survey scam
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations & Crime
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.