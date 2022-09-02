Man, woman suspected of theft from elderly people with tree-trimming scam

Police said the suspects take payments for services they don't finish, most often from elderly people.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens.

APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.

Police said the suspects start the work and ask for payment by check or cash. They then leave with the payment and don't finish the work, according to APD.

Police said there have been more than 20 victims in Arvada. Most recently, the suspects were accused of scamming an elderly person Thursday near West 80th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Police said they're possibly driving a silver or gray Dodge Journey or a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone who is solicited by them is asked to contact Arvada Police at 303-980-7300.

