Arvada woman sentenced to more than 14 years for her role in armed robberies

DENVER — An Arvada woman who fired at sheriff's deputies during a police chase in 2020 has been sentenced to 14 years and 9 months in federal prison.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, 21-year-old Kitira Hays was the getaway driver for robberies at a Foot Locker in Lakewood and a DSW in Westminster on Nov. 14, 2020.

The release said in both robberies, one of her co-defendants brandished a gun as the other took clothing and shoes.

Later that day, the release said, an Adams County sheriff's deputy tried to stop their car but they sped away.

The release said more deputies joined in the pursuit and Hays, who was now in the passenger seat, fired at them as the driver went around the stop sticks deputies had deployed in an attempt to end the chase.

Hays' car ended up crashing in the mobile home park where she lived, the release said, and she continued to shoot at law enforcement.

“Violent gun crime is a serious problem that threatens all of us,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in the release. “Choosing to use a gun to commit a crime – and especially shooting at law enforcement – will send you to federal prison for a long time.”

A federal judge sentenced Hays on Feb. 28, the release said, after denying her request for a shorter sentence on the grounds that anyone who attempts to shoot, injure, or kill a law enforcement officer would not receive a lesser sentence.