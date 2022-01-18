Suspect arrested in Greeley murder

Police said a woman was arrested for the Dec. 30 double shooting on Ash Avenue that left one man dead and another injured.

GREELEY, Colo — A 32-year-old woman faces charges, including murder, after a shooting on Dec. 30 that left one man dead and another injured, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting with two victims, and discovered the 36- and 46-year-old men with gunshot injuries.

The victims were transported to the hospital, where the 36-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said. The 46-year-old man was released after treatment.

Investigators arrested a 32-year-old woman on Friday after obtaining an arrest warrant. According to court records, the suspect is Jessica Reeves-Burrola. Police said she faces the following charges:

First-degree murder

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

First-degree assault

Burrola was booked into the Weld County Jail.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Weld County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 970-351-5394.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.