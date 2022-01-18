x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect arrested in Greeley murder

Police said a woman was arrested for the Dec. 30 double shooting on Ash Avenue that left one man dead and another injured.

GREELEY, Colo — A 32-year-old woman faces charges, including murder, after a shooting on Dec. 30 that left one man dead and another injured, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting with two victims, and discovered the 36- and 46-year-old men with gunshot injuries.

The victims were transported to the hospital, where the 36-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said. The 46-year-old man was released after treatment.

Investigators arrested a 32-year-old woman on Friday after obtaining an arrest warrant. According to court records, the suspect is Jessica Reeves-Burrola. Police said she faces the following charges:

  • First-degree murder
  • Possession of a weapon by a previous offender
  • First-degree assault

Burrola was booked into the Weld County Jail.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Weld County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 970-351-5394.

RELATED: Suspect accused of ramming through hospital gate, causing $20,000 in damage

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 

RELATED: Greeley man was dead before fire at his home, 2 women face murder charges

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

Colorado escapee accused of shooting officer arrested in Arizona