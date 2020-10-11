Man seen with gun on balcony taken into custody

A report came in just before noon that there was a man armed with a gun on a balcony in the 1100 block of North Ash Street.

DENVER — A man on a balcony with a gun prompted a police response in the area of the 1100 block of North Ash Street in Denver, according to a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Someone reported seeing the armed man on a balcony of a building in the area just before noon, DPD said.

Officers were in the area, which is just east of Colorado Boulevard not far from Rose Medical Center, attempting to contact that person and said in a tweet about 1:30 p.m. that the person was taken into custody.

No shots were fired during the incident, DPD said. A spokesperson for the hospital said the medical center was not involved in the incident in any way.

UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into custody. Officers are now working to clear the scene. Thank you to everyone for your patience. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 10, 2020