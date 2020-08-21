Denver Police looking for suspect wanted for assaulting 87-year-old

The suspect walked up to the victim and attacked her, according to Denver Police.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Police are asking for help finding a suspect who is wanted for attacking an 87-year-old woman.

Police said that just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the victim was in the area of East Randolph Place and North Uvalda Street in Denver when a man walked up to her and began assaulting her without any provocation.

The suspect then fled the area on the bicycle, police said. He was last seen cycling south on North Uvalda Street and then west on East Robbins Drive.

The woman was seriously injured in the attack.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s with a medium to heavy build who was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and gray shorts at the time of the assault.

He is wanted for aggravated assault to an at-risk adult victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.