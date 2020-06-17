Police looking for suspects they say assaulted, robbed man

It happened near the Florida Pitt Waller School in Denver.

DENVER — Denver Police are asking for help identifying the suspects they say assaulted and robbed a man who was loading things into his car near an elementary school last Thursday.

The victim was loading his gray Dodge Caravan near the Florida Pitt Waller School at 21604 East 51st Ave. around 7:20 p.m. on June 11, police said.

That is near Picadilly Road and East 56th Avenue in northeast Denver.

Three suspects in a dark green SUV approached the man, police said. They assaulted him, took money from his pocket and fled.

Police said the victim was seriously injured during the assault.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.