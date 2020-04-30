Assault victim dies, police looking for information on possible suspects

Denver police believe Jeffrey Martinez was assaulted near Clay Street on April 8.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for help finding information on what may have happened to the victim of an alleged homicide.

On April 8, officers responded to 981 S. Clay St. on a report of an assault, according to a crime alert issued by the DPD.

When officers arrived, they discovered 54-year-old Jeffrey Martinez, who was unresponsive and suffering from head trauma

Martinez was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he then received several surgeries for his injuries.

As Martinez was recovering from his surgeries in the hospital, he died as a result of his head trauma, according to the crime alert. His exact cause and manner of death will be released at a later date.

Police said Martinez sustained the injuries as a result of involvement in a physical altercation. Witnesses claimed to have seen several individuals fleeing from the scene.

If you have any information regarding the crime, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 to any tipsters.

Tipsters must call the tip line to remain anonymous and receive the reward. Individuals may call the tip line any time of day, any day of the week.

