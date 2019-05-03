LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A middle school assistant principal in Lakewood has been arrested and is facing allegations that he gave alcoholic beverages to an underage male, according to a release from the Littleton Police Department.

Michael Pate, 38, was arrested at his home in Littleton at about 8 a.m. on March 1. He's facing a charge for contributing to the delinquency of a minor – a class 4 felony.

Pate is currently an assistant principal at Carmody Middle School in Lakewood, and is a past assistant director at Outdoor Labs, the release says. It's unclear at this time if the minor involved was a student at the school.

Pate has been working for JeffCo Public Schools since 2009. This is his first year serving as assistant principal.

"We are cooperating fully with law enforcement on the investigation," JeffCo Schools spokesperson Diana Wilson said. "Mr. Pate is now on unpaid administrative leave. Student safety is a priority at Jeffco Public Schools and we will support school staff and students as needed to work through any issues these allegations may cause."

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Pinover with the Littleton Police Department at 303-795-3713.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS