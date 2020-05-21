3 shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale, suspect identified by family

Glendale police say one person is in custody. Details about the shooting are still under investigation.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Three people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after gunshots rang out at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District.

Glendale police say they received reports of a shooting around 7:20 p.m. When officers arrived they found several victims and located a suspect who surrendered and was arrested.

Investigators say it is not an active-shooter situation.

The suspect’s mother identified her son Armando Hernandez from Peoria, 20, as the shooter, but police have not verified this.

The woman says Hernandez is a graduate of Raymon Kellis High School.

One victim is in critical condition, and police say the other two people are expected to recover.

Arizona state senator Martin Quezada was in the area near the shooting and tweeted: "I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims."

But police could not verify the weapon that was used.

Quezada told 12 News he heard the gunshots and witnessed the shooter calmly walking as he fired.

"I saw him through my window after the shots were fired," he said. "He was walking calmly and reloading his weapon.”

Business owners in the area said they took cover after hearing the gunfire.

Westgate has been closed off while police gather evidence.

There is also a power outage in the area, and police have asked residents to shelter in place during the investigation.

Officers have asked people to stay away from the area.