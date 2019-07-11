DENVER — Several people have been arrested after agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed multiple search warrants around the Denver metro area early Thursday, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Two locations are in Lakewood, and a third location is in the 3200 block of Navajo Street in Denver, according to ATF spokesperson Matthew Deasharo.

A 9NEWS crew at the scene saw agents going in and out of the Hells Angels clubhouse in that area.

Deasharo said there were "several arrests" Thursday morning, but did not give an exact number. He would not say what the warrants were for or provide specific locations of where they were executed in Lakewood.

He said an update would be provided at 1 p.m. Thursday. 9NEWS will live stream it.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know