Suspects try to steal from ATM using explosives

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the call near West Coal Mine and West Bowles for a report of the attempted theft.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a Walmart parking lot near West Bowles Avenue and West Coal Mine Avenue Friday morning for an attempted theft of an ATM.

The sheriff's office first tweeted about the incident at about 4:32 a.m. Friday.

Multiple callers reported hearing an explosion, according to the sheriff's office. Initial information from deputies indicated an explosive device was used to try and get inside the ATM.

Deputies describe the suspect vehicle as a red Honda CR-V with a covered rear license plate. The vehicle left the scene heading east on West Bowles Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

Nothing appears to have been taken from the ATM and no injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies have closed West Coal Mine Avenue in front of the Walmart as the investigation continues.

