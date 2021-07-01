1 in custody after attempted ATM theft

Three suspects tried to take an ATM from a Chase bank early Wednesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One person is in custody after trying to steal an ATM from outside a Chase bank in Englewood, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

Several other suspects are still on the run, the agency said on Facebook.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers received an alert about an alarm activation at the Chase Bank located at 1282 Lynnfield Dr. in Englewood. Three people were trying to steal the ATM, according to DCSO.

The sheriff's office requested assistance from Lone Tree Police (LTPD) and officers from that department located the suspects' vehicle near Park Meadows Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

In that area, the suspects crashed and two suspects ran from the vehicle, DCSO said. One suspect was located at Interstate 25 and Lincoln Avenue and taken into custody.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 was brought in to track the other two suspects but ultimately they were not located.