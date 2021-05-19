Attempted escape at Lookout Mountain Youth Services, police looking for gold Lexus

Nobody was injured during the incident, Golden Police Department said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Golden Police Department (GPD) is investigating an attempted escape from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center that happened early Wednesday morning.

Around 6 22 a.m., a gold Lexus was seen in the parking lot on the north side of the facility, before going to a service road between the facility and a golf course and turning to face north, according to GPD Deputy Chief Joe Harvey.

Three men dressed in black exited the car and threw what is believed to be a white sack filled with rocks and tied to a rope over the fence, GPD said.

The first bag got stuck at the top of the fence, then a second bag was successfully thrown over, according to GPD.

While this was happening, GPD said an 18-year-old inmate was being moved from housing to breakfast when he "broke ranks" and went towards the rope, but staff stopped him.

Staff then reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot, followed by a second suspected gunshot 15 seconds later, GPD said.

Investigators found two .380 caliber shell casings, and GPD confirmed that the staff is not armed and officers did not fire any shots. Police are not sure if the gunshots were fired at someone, into the ground or in the air.

No injuries were reported at the facility, everyone housed at the facility was accounted for and police are searching for the gold Lexus.

Lookout Mountain is one of several facilities run by Colorado's Division of Youth Services (DYS). Following several escapes and violent incidents changes were announced at the facilities to make them more secure.

