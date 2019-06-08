Man who tried to ignite methanol tank sentenced to 30 years

Stephen Garcia was shot twice by officers during the 2019 incident in which he tried to set a methanol tank on fire with a flare.

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County judge sentenced a man to three decades behind bars after he was convicted last year of assaulting three law enforcement officers in 2019.

Stephen Garcia was sentenced on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of three counts of first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit possession of an explosive or incendiary device and reckless endangerment in June of last year.

On June 8, 2019, Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers, and Greeley Police (GPD) officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at an active oil drilling site at 10611 Highway 257 in unincorporated Weld County.

The site is located near the entrance to Missile Silo Park, which is a public park.

A worker at the site called 911 after seeing Garcia with a flare in his hand near tanks that contained highly flammable and explosive gases, according to the district attorney's office.

When the first deputy arrived, she also saw Garcia attempting to ignite the gases in the tank. Garcia told the deputy that she needed to leave him alone and said he was going to blow the tank up.

In the meantime, firefighters told responding officers that because the material was highly explosive, there could have been a blast radius of up to a quarter of a mile, and would have put residents, other structures, responding officers, and crew members at the oil site in extreme danger.

The defendant continued to ignore verbal commands, so officers discharged bean bag rounds from a shotgun, which was unsuccessful.

Garcia continued to move toward the tank in an attempt to ignite it when an officer on scene discharged two rounds from his firearm.

One round struck Garcia’s jaw, and the second round struck his shoulder. He was taken into custody and was later treated and released from the hospital.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS