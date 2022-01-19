Man accused of trying to steal jet pleads guilty

Sterlin Love will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea Wednesday morning.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was arrested and accused of attempting to steal a jet from the Centennial Airport pleaded guilty to a theft charge Wednesday morning and will be sentenced in April.

In July, Sterlin Love jumped the south fence at Centennial Airport and walked onto the taxiway near runway 35R and a Jetstream Gulf 6, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

He claimed he was trying to fly to Hawaii, the sheriff's office said at the time.

The jet was stopped, and Love walked up on the steps of the plane to attempt to board, according to investigators. DCSO said it was unclear whether he was trying to catch a free ride or fly the aircraft himself.

The crew did not let him on and notified the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, which determined the situation was in DCSO's jurisdiction.

Love was turned over to DCSO, and deputies arrested him.

He initially was charged with:

Attempted theft - over $1 million

Tampering or endangering public transportation

Attempted tampering or endangering pub l ic transportation

ic transportation Attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft

Hindering transportation

Trespassing

On Wednesday morning he pleaded guilty to two charges including:

Theft between $20,000 and $100,000

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

He's set to be sentenced on April 27.

