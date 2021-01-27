Clerk shot during beer theft, teen charged as adult, sheriff's office says

Larimer County Sheriff's Office said a second suspect, described as a white or Hispanic male around 17, is still wanted.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A juvenile is being charged as an adult after a clerk was shot during a beer robbery on Saturday morning in Fort Collins, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said.

LCSO said deputies responded around 1:31 a.m. to a reported armed robbery at the 7/11 store located at 200 North Taft Hill road.

The 23-year-old clerk reported stocking items in the store when two men wearing masks entered, according to LCSO.

One of the suspects grabbed a carton of beer, and LCSO said they both ran away while the clerk chased them.

The clerk was then shot by one of the suspects in the parking lot and suffered an injury to his lower extremities that was not life-threatening, according to police.

After investigators developed and worked leads, LCSO and the Fort Collins Police Services SWAT team arrested a suspect around 1 a.m. at an apartment on the 100 block of Briarwood Road.

Christian Lee Burley, 16, of Fort Collins faces the following charges, according to LCSO:

First-degree attempted murder

First-degree assault

Aggravated robbery

Possession of weapon by a previous offender

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

LCSO said Burley is being held at the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley.

According to LCSO, investigators are still trying to identify a second suspect described by the clerk as a white or Hispanic male who was approximately 17 years old.

That second suspect is described as being about 5-foot-6-inches, weighing about 120 to 140 pounds with brown eyes, according to LCSO. He was reported as wearing a black cloth mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas track pants or shorts with white vertical lines, black and white/silver Nike shoes and a black backpack with white or silver trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kevin Hobson at 970-498-5162.