Suspect in custody after man fatally shot in Ault

Tony Minor was arrested following the shooting Wednesday evening in the small Weld County town.

AULT, Colo. — One person is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Ault Wednesday evening, according to the chief of the Ault Police Department (APD).

Just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 20, officers from APD and other neighboring agencies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East 1st Street.

Responding officers located one male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, APD said. The suspect, identified as Tony D. Minor, 36, was arrested at the scene.

The victim's name is not yet being released.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to police who might have information about the shooting is asked to contact APD Detective Bobo at 970-834-1336 ext. 202.