Mail from across northern Colorado found in stolen car

AULT, Colo. — A law enforcement search of a stolen car yielded a "large amount of mail" belonging to addresses in towns in northern Colorado.

The Ault Police Department said an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in an alley behind the 200-block of East 3rd Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The initial report said there was a man passed out or sleeping in the vehicle. Officers determined the car had been stolen out of Windsor.

Police said the driver accelerated when he spotted the first officer who arrived on scene, hitting the officer's patrol car and nearly hitting the officer.

The suspect, 41-year-old Brian Grant of Greeley, was arrested on multiple charges, including obstructing a peace officer, assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Police searched the car and found multiple items not belonging to Grant, including a large amount of mail that did not belong to him, APD said.

APD said the mail is addressed to various addresses in Weld County including:

Weld County Roads 37, 43, and 86 in the Ault/Pierce/Nunn area

Ashcroft Road, 51st Avenue, West 24th Street, 83rd Avenue areas in Greeley

Salida Court and Bluegrass Circle areas in Evans

Various other areas

APD detectives are in the process of identifying and notifying victims in this case.

The Ault Police Department asks that anyone who has information, has security camera video, or has seen the suspect or car in the area in the past three weeks, to call the Weld County Regional Communications Center at 970-356-1212 and request to speak with Ault Detective Sergeant Shippy.

