Auraria Campus briefly placed on lockdown after nearby stabbing

CU-Denver and MSU sent alerts that the downtown Denver campus was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted just before 5 p.m.

DENVER — Metropolitan State University of Denver and University of Colorado-Denver sent alerts to students on Tuesday afternoon that the Auraria Campus in downtown was on lockdown after a stabbing at a nearby lightrail station.

The alerts said that "All entry doors are locked. Increase your awareness. Run, hide or fight if appropriate."

The lockdown was lifted just before 5 p.m.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said it was investigating a stabbing at the Auraria West Campus light rail station on 5th Street near Walnut Street. A man was transported to a hospital.

DPD said the suspect was in custody related to the stabbing that occurred during a disturbance on a light rail train. The investigation was ongoing and there was no known threat or danger to others in the area, DPD said.

MSU tweeted just before 5 p.m. that Auraria Police and DPD continued to investigate the stabbing and that the campus was back open.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

