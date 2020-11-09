Suspect sought in Auraria Campus homicide

Police are asking the public for information about a homicide that happened on the Auraria Campus, Tuesday.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking the public for any information about a homicide that took place on the Auraria Campus Tuesday.

The victim, 36-year-old Richard Ford III, was involved in a fight while in the lunch line at St. Elizabeth's church, according to a release from DPD.

Ford was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

