2 people shot in the Tollgate Overlook neighborhood

Aurora Police said the people were shot in the 17500 block of East Tennessee Place Saturday afternoon.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 17500 block of East Tennessee Place which is in the Tollgate Overlook neighborhood in east Aurora.

Both people were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

APD said they are working to get a description of the suspected shooter.

Anyone who may have information on this shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

