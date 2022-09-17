Former residents of Aurora apartment complex report burglaries

Hundreds of Parkside Collective residents have to find a new place to live after an explosion there last week.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police said they've taken dozens of burglary reports since an explosion on Sept. 10 displaced more than 300 residents of an apartment complex.

A police spokesperson said people who lived at the Parkside Collective apartments on East Alameda Avenue filed at least 10 reports Saturday and about 20 more over the past week. Even more are expected, police said, as there are still people who have not yet returned to their former homes.

One former resident told 9NEWS he was allowed back into his apartment Saturday for the first time to start packing. When he got there, he found it had been ransacked and a hole had been punched through the door.

Aurora Police said the management company will now have security on site and that they will have their own officers at the building 24 hours a day.

On Wednesday, Parkside Collective management sent an email to residents informing them that they would have to find somewhere else to live because the process of city and county officials evaluating the building would take several months.

Property management said the city's building department had not authorized access back into the building. The City of Aurora said on Thursday that no city department had issued such an order and that property owners have "sole discretion in deciding when residents can enter buildings."

All of the residents were released from their leases, and each household was given $1,000 to help cover the cost of moving.

