SWAT team on scene of armed barricade situation in Aurora

Aurora Police said officers responded to a mobile home park near Cimarron Circle and East 13th Avenue, and that residents and neighbors have been evacuated.

AURORA, Colo. — A SWAT team and K9 unit are on the scene of an armed barricade situation on Tuesday, Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

APD said at 11:55 a.m. that officers responded to a mobile home park near Cimarron Circle and East 13th Avenue. That is near Colfax and I-225 in Aurora.

The situation began when a man menaced a family member with a gun and fired gunshots before officers arrived, APD said.

Officers are in commination with the man and are working for a peaceful resolution, according to APD.

All impacted neighbors and residents have been evacuated, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

