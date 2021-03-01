Aurora police arrest 3 suspects in armed carjacking

APD said the carjacker drove recklessly, striking vehicles in a Walmart parking lot.

AURORA, Colo. — Police have arrested three suspects in an armed carjacking in Aurora Saturday.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), a silver truck was stolen at East Colfax Avenue and Dallas Street at 4:36 p.m.

Officers located the truck soon after that in the parking lot of the Walmart at 9400 E. Hampden Ave. APD said.

APD said the carjacker drove recklessly, striking vehicles in the parking lot, and officers conducted a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to stop the vehicle.

One suspect ran from the truck but was tased and taken into custody, APD said. That person had a gun, according to police.

Two other people from the stolen truck were also arrested, APD said.

The two victims of the carjacking are okay, according to police.

Officers are now working to identify the suspects, APD said.

Traffic is closed in both directions on East Hampden Avenue between Yosemite and Dayton streets, according to police.