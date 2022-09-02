Man robs same Aurora bank two days apart

The FBI said someone robbed a Commerce Bank on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

AURORA, Colo. — The FBI and the Aurora Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a man who robbed an Aurora bank, then robbed it again two days later.

The FBI said in a release that a man displayed a weapon and robbed the Commerce Bank at 15305 E. Colfax Ave on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and on Thursday, Sept. 1.

He's described as a Black male with a heavy build, between 35 and 45 years old. In the first robbery, he was wearing a light blue security guard uniform shirt. In the second one, he was wearing a black and gray camouflage zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

