Shooting at Aurora bar started with altercation, police say

Aurora police said officers found a man shot in the parking lot of Scooters Sports Bar & Grill.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said it is investigating a shooting early Saturday at Scooters Sports Bar & Grill.

A man was taken to a hospital after the shooting at 12:30 a.m. at the bar, which is located at 13698 E. Alameda Avenue, according to an APD tweet. That is at the intersection of Alameda and South Potomac Street, just west of Town Center at Aurora.

The victim was expected to survive, APD said.

A spokesperson for Aurora police said they responded to a call of shots fired inside the bar and, when officers arrived on scene, found the victim in the parking lot.

According to a preliminary investigation, there was some kind of fight inside the bar involving multiple people, and a man fired a shot that struck the victim, according to the spokesperson.

The investigation was active and ongoing, APD said.

APD also said there was no suspect information at this time and that anyone with information can call 303-637-3100, or contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.