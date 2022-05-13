Police think this man is responsible for more than 100 bike thefts in Aurora

Alec Jackson was arrested after he was spotted by community members who held him down until officers arrived on scene, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said they arrested a man last week whom they think is responsible for more than 100 bicycle thefts, most or all of them at Stanley Marketplace.

Alec Jackson, 27, was arrested May 5 at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., after community members spotted him "trying to victimize again," according to APD.

The community members held Jackson down until officers could arrive to take him into custody, police said.

APD said they had been investigating numerous bicycle thefts from Stanley Marketplace over the past several months and were unable to positively identify the person responsible.

Since last week, more people have reported their bikes stolen, and it's believed that Jackson was responsible for more than 100 thefts, police said.

Anyone whose bike was stolen from Stanley Marketplace who hasn't reported it to police can contact Officer Knox at bknox@aurora.org.

Jackson was being held in the Adams County Detention Center.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.