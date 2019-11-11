AURORA, Colo — Aurora Police (APD) on Monday morning released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting last month that seriously injured a man at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a physical disturbance call outside of an apartment building at 9121 E. 14th Ave. just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 20, according to APD.

Prior to their arrival, APD was notified by Denver Police that their shot spotter system had detected gunfire in that area. As officers arrived, body camera footage shows two people running away. They can be heard yelling that someone has a gun.

As those people run to safety, the officer yells, "Drop the gun" twice in quick succession and then fires several shots.

"As at least two people are running away from the building, an officer sees a man with what appears to be some sort of firearm," Deputy Aurora Police Chief Paul O'Keefe said in an earlier interview. "He does order that person to drop that weapon — again this happens very, very quickly — that officer does discharge his firearm."

The entire clip lasts less than 45 seconds, and APD only released footage from the officer who fired his weapon.

The armed man went back into the building through a garden level window and a short time later was helped out of the building and was "obviously injured," O'Keefe said.

A firearm was also found inside the apartment, consistent with what the officer saw, according to O'Keefe. APD also released the still image below that was taken from a body camera worn by an officer. They said it shows the weapon that was found in the apartment.

An image captured from the body-worn camera that depicts the rifle that was found in the room where the suspect dove into immediately following the shots being fired.

Aurora Police

He said the suspect remained in the hospital as of Monday morning, but is expected to survive his injuries, and that the officer who fired his weapon is on administrative leave.

Three other people, who O'Keefe said were injured by the suspect prior to officers' arrival, were taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

Once the investigation is completed, it will be handed over to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office for review and determination of charges.

