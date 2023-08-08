Body found in Denver dumpster linked to Aurora shooting

Denver investigators said they collected evidence from a van left near the scene. Witnesses said the victim was shot in an Aurora neighborhood.

AURORA, Colo. — A body that was found in a Denver dumpster Monday is linked to an unreported Aurora shooting from over the weekend, police said.

The Aurora Police Department said Denver police found the person's body after a report took them to the 1400-block of Olive Street Monday morning. The investigators said evidence at the scene helped them determine the victim was taken in a van and disposed of in the dumpster. They said they found the van close to the crime scene.

After speaking to witnesses, Denver police realized the victim was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the 1100-block of Geneva Street in Aurora. The Saturday shooting was never reported to 911 or Aurora Police, APD said.

Aurora's homicide detectives took over the investigation Monday. The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Police said it's an ongoing investigation and they want anyone with information about the crime to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.