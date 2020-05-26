Mystery bullet shot through Aurora home, lands near sleeping resident

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Granby Street, southwest of Chambers and Smith roads.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking nearby residents to check their surveillance systems after a mystery bullet was fired into a home and landed feet away from a sleeping resident.

The incident happened at around midnight on May 16 in the 2200 block of Granby Street, according to a tweet from Aurora Police. This is in a neighborhood southwest of Chambers and Smith roads.

Police did not say if the shot is believed to have been accidental or was intended to land in the victim’s home. No other information was immediately available.

Police tweeted a photo of the bullet:

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to email Rburns@auroragov.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

