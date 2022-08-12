Police searching for suspect accused of stealing SUV with young child inside

The 15-month-old was found and is okay, according to Aurora Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a young child inside.

The 15-month-old has been found and is okay, according to police. The stolen SUV was also found.

Police are still looking for the person who took the brown RAV-4 from the area of 2091 North Dayton St. just before 4:45 p.m. Friday. That's near East Montview Boulevard and Dayton Street.

That vehicle was found about an hour later in the 9500 block of East Colfax Avenue, which is less than a mile away.

The man who police think stole the SUV was seen running from that area. He is described by police as a Hispanic man who is about 20-25 years old and is 5-feet, 10-inches tall. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

#APDAlert: APD is actively searching a vehicle that was stolen with a 15-month old child inside. Vehicle is a Brown RAV-4 bearing Colorado License QFI080. Vehicle last seen in the area of 2091 North Dayton Street at 4:43pm. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/uz6WX1eadx — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 12, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.





Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.