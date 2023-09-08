Man shot and killed at Aurora car wash

Police responded to the 8900 block of East Colfax Avenue Thursday evening and found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a homicide in a north Aurora neighborhood that happened Thursday evening.

At about 6:13 p.m., officers responded to the 8900 block of East Colfax Avenue for a report of an unconsious man at a car wash, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene, police said. An Adams County coroner responded and located a gunshot wound in the victim, according to police.

There is no suspect information available and the identity of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

