Aurora Police looking for suspect in sexual assault of child

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for a man accused in the sexual assault of a child.

According to a tweet from APD, the man picked the child up from the area of East Colfax Avenue and Kingston Street on Dec. 1. He then sexually assaulted the child, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s of average height, with a medium build. He has a mustache with possibly additional facial hair and short hair brushed forward, police said.

The vehicle, pictured below, is described as a white Lincoln Navigator with a leather interior.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about any crime can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

