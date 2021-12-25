Christmas night shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries

The shooting happened near Oakland Street and East 1st Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was seriously injured after being shot in Aurora Christmas night.

Aurora Police (APD) tweeted about the shooting at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting happened near North Oakland Street and East 1st Avenue, which is just west of Aurora Hills Golf Course.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital suffering from serious injuries, police said.

Police have not yet said what lead up to the shooting or if they are looking for anyone, however they said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

