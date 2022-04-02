Aurora police looking for suspect accused of shooting three people at an Aurora church

Aurora police issued an arrest warrant for Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect in the shooting that left a woman dead and men injured at a church in Aurora on Friday night.

APD is looking for 31-year-old Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa. Police said after numerous interviews they identified Villa as the suspect.

Villa has an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Villa is accused of shooting three people at Iglesia Faro De Luz located at 538 North Olathe Street on Friday night. A 42-year-old woman and two pastors were shot. APD said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two pastors were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

APD said a fourth person was also taken to the hospital for other medical reasons.

Police said there were approximately 15-20 people in the church when the shooting happened.

APD has not said what led up to the incident or identified who the woman was.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



