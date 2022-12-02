1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Aurora

Police said they found two men shot in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue on Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A double shooting early Friday in Aurora left one man dead and put another man to the hospital.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said at 12:35 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue, near South Havana Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot. The men were taken to the hospital. One of the men was later pronounced dead. The second man, who is 35 years old, was receiving emergency medical treatment on Friday morning, police said.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released. His identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after his next of kin has been notified.

Police were investigating what led up to the shooting, and detectives were actively pursuing leads. No arrests were made as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS