Suspect in Aurora killing is also under arrest in Georgia homicide

David Kinney is accused of killing Kerris Silva on Aug. 5 in Aurora. Days later, he allegedly killed a man in Atlanta, police there said.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A man accused in a fatal shooting at an Aurora gas station month fled to Georgia, where days later he was suspected of carrying out a second homicide, according to police.

David Kinney, 24, was arrested by Atlanta Police on Aug. 18. Days earlier, on Aug. 13, Atlanta Police responded to 485 Lindbergh Place on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound.

According to reports, the victim was walking his French bulldog when he was fatally shot. The dog was stolen but later recovered and returned to the man's family, Atlanta Police said.

Kinney is in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, where he faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

At the time of the killing in Georgia, Kinney was wanted on a homicide warrant related to the fatal shooting of Kerris Silva in Aurora. Silva, 27, was shot and killed at a Conoco gas station at East 32nd Avenue and Peoria Street early on Aug. 5.

Afterward, Silva's family said the suspect taunted them on social media and made threats to them and others.

A spokesman for Aurora Police said they were notified by authorities in Georgia about Kinney's arrested there but said the two killings are otherwise unrelated. Court records show Kinney was wanted on two outstanding for prior crimes in Aurora. Both cases included charges of aggravated robbery.