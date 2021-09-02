Aurora Police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

Havana Street remains closed at East 11th Avenue as investigators process the scene.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person, sending them to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

At about 10:21 p.m., Monday, APD received a 911 call of a shooting that happened in the area of Havana Street and East 11th Avenue, according to a tweet from APD. That's in the Del Mar Parkway neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found a male laying in the street, who had been shot, police said in the tweet.

Both directions of Havana Street were closed at East 11th Avenue as well as both directions of Del Mar Parkway, police said.

The roads will remain closed for several hours and may impact the morning commute, police said. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Police did not have any suspect information to release as of early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

