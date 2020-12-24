17-year-old in Aurora shot through bedroom window early Christmas Eve morning

Police said the teen suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Investigators looking for suspected gunman.

AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy was shot through a bedroom window a little after midnight Thursday.

Aurora Police tweeted the teen was in a bedroom at the Robinwood Condos located 18071 E. Kentucky Ave. when he was shot. That address is just off of East Alameda Parkway near Buckley Air Force Base.

The teen was taken to a hospital, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are looking for the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police or Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The phone number to reach Crime Stoppers is 720-913-7867 or go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.