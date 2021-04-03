Aurora condo parking lot shooting leaves 1 dead

APD said when officers arrived, they located an adult male in the parking lot who had been shot, he died from his injuries at a local hospital.

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Telegraph Hills II Condos, in the 12000 block of E. Harvard Avenue in southwest Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).



APD said when officers arrived, they located an adult male in the parking lot who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public, APD said.

No other details about the shooting were released.



The name of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once he has been positively identified and his next of kin have been notified, APD said.



Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

