Man found guilty of killing Aurora couple who responded to ad to buy car

Joe and Jossline Roland were fatally shot in August 2020 after they agreed to meet Kyree Brown to buy a car.

AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a man Wednesday who was charged in the 2020 killing of an Aurora couple who agreed to meet him to buy a car that turned out to be stolen.

Kyree Brown, now 20, was charged with 13 counts related to the fatal shooting of Joe and Jossline Roland on Aug. 14, 2020. Charges included two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft and arson.

The jury began deliberating Tuesday afternoon and returned a verdict Wednesday morning. Brown was convicted on 12 counts, with one count for possession of a weapon by a previous offender dismissed by prosecutors.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brown, along with an unnamed friend stole a 2017 Toyota Rav4 from Denver's Montbello neighborhood. After his arrest, Brown told Aurora Police investigators that he listed the stolen vehicle for sale on an app called Letgo using a fake name, the affidavit says.

Joe Roland responded to the Letgo listing and agreed to meet up to purchase it. Brown told police that he drove the stolen vehicle to Southlands mall to meet with the Rolands, the affidavit states.

Brown told investigators that he said to the Rolands he'd accidentally brought the wrong vehicle title and had them follow him across town to near 11763 E. Cornell Circle, according to the affidavit. That's a residential complex west of South Peoria Street and north of South Parker Road.

Once there, both vehicles parked, and Brown exited the Rav4 and went to the driver's side window of the Rolands' vehicle. He told investigators that he held a 9mm handgun and demanded the cash that Joe Roland had brought with him for the vehicle purchase.

He said that Joe Roland grabbed his arm and the vehicle started moving forward. That was when Brown said he made the decision to shoot Joe Roland and also accidentally shot Jossline Roland, the affidavit states.

Brown told investigators that he took about $3,000 that was on the dashboard, returned to the stolen vehicle and fled the scene. He said he took the vehicle to the area of Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue, poured gas on the seats and set fire to the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Investigators identified Brown as the suspect by finding the listing that Joe Roland responded to on his cellphone and obtaining a Gmail email associated with the seller.

The jury convicted Brown of the following:

2 counts second-degree murder (lesser charge)

2 counts first-degree murder- felony murder

2 counts aggravated robbery

Second-degree arson

Aggravated motor vehicle theft- used for crime

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Aggravated motor vehicle theft - property damage

Theft - money

Bait advertising