Suspect in Aurora couple's murders makes court appearance

Kyree Brown, 18, was arrested Thursday and faces charges in deaths of Joe and Jossline Roland.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Kyree Brown, 18, who is suspected in the murders of an Aurora couple earlier this month, appeared in court on Monday morning.

Brown was arrested last week in the Aug. 14 fatal shootings of Joe and Jossline Roland. He was taken into custody after a short chase Thursday in Denver and was being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

At a short court appearance Monday, Brown was ordered to have no contact with victims or witnesses. The judge set his next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, at which he was expected to be formally charged in the case.

Just before midnight on Aug. 14, the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to the 11700 block of East Cornell Circle, a residential complex west of South Peoria Street and north of South Parker Road. The Rolands were found shot and were taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

Last Thursday, officers with the APD SWAT team saw Brown driving near East 26th Avenue and Elmira Street and attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect fled, according to APD.

After a short chase, Brown was taken into custody at East 29th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in Denver.

The family released a statement Friday after the arrest:

“The extended family of Joseph and Jossline Roland are still in shock and disbelief about the loss of both Jossline and Joe to a senseless act of violence. Joe and Jossline are survived by their five children who are being loved and cared for by the extended family.



The extended family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Aurora Police Department for their transparency in communication and for the expeditious apprehension of the suspect. While they are still mourning, and appreciative of their privacy, they would also like to thank Joe and Jossline’s respective employers, ABM Industries and the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya for their continued support. To that end, both the family and the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya are establishing trusts for the support and education of the children,and hope to have them formally established and ready to receive any and all contributions in the coming weeks.



Joe and Jossline are irreplaceable and will be dearly missed. Your continued support, respect for privacy, and prayers are most appreciated in this time of unimaginable loss and grief.”