AURORA, Colo. — It's been nearly a week since Justin Gonzales was struck and killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle near South Buckley Road and East Mexico Avenue in Aurora.

"I’ll remember him as, you know, let’s take a bike ride all the time. That’s my little brother, you know," said his brother Edward Gonzales.

Justin was one was seven children.

"To lose your sibling – there’s no words," said his older sister Shana Claybourn. "Justin would give you the shirt off of his back. He was full of joy, full of life, always happy."

Just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 Aurora Police (APD) and Fire Dispatch received several calls reporting that a man was in the roadway in the area of 1800 South Buckley Road appearing to be deceased. Officers later determined that Gonzales had been hit while riding his bicycle in that area by two different vehicles.

Neither driver stopped, according to APD. Later that day officers found one of the vehicles believed to be involved near Quincy Avenue and Memphis Street, but have yet to identify the driver.

"We’re not looking for vengeance, we’re not here to judge," said Claybourn."We just want closure so that my brother can go free and can rest easy."

Police are also looking for a second car, a Honda Civic Coop from around 2001-2003 missing the left front wheel well cover and could have damage to the lower front left bumper. Police said they don’t know if that second car even knew they hit someone.

"I looked up to him in a lot of ways. Still do," said Justin's nephew Michael Contreras. "I know he’s looking over us now. And I know eventually, we’ll get justice for what happened "

Justin Gonzales

Gonzales family

For now, the family is just hoping that someone will come forward with information to help them begin the healing process.

"We just want to know why," said Claybourn. "What happened in them final moments when you hit my brother? We’re not going to stop until we get answers."

If you have any information about this incident you're urged to call Agt. Ragain with the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6351.

