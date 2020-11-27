Victim in Aurora stabbing dies

Abdifatah Nur was arrested the day of the Nov. 19th incident, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The victim of a stabbing in Aurora last week has died and a suspect is in custody, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said officers responded to the Aurora Day Resource Center at 13387 E. 19th Pl. on a reported stabbing just before 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 and found a 44-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, and died a week later.

Police said they arrested Abdifatah M. Nur, 41, at the scene on the day of the incident.

> The video above is how to report tips to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (and how it works.)

Initially, police said they arrested Nur on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, but now that the victim is dead, that charge has been upgraded to first degree murder.

Charges will be brought by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's office, police said. Nur is due in court on Dec. 18 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

The victim's name will be released after being positively identified and next of kin notified, APD said.

Investigators said it's not clear what the relationship between the two people was; anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.