Affidavit details chaotic hour long crime spree throughout northeast Aurora

Andrew Jacobs is accused of carrying out a crime spree that resulted in the death of a young father in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — The man charged in connection with a roughly hour-long crime spree in Aurora that left a man dead claims he was "high" and "did not remember much" and said to "tell the family sorry" when he was told by investigators that he had killed someone, the affidavit for his arrest says.

Andrew Jacobs, 32, currently faces a charge of first-degree murder but additional charges are expected related to the string of incidents last week in northeast Aurora.

The document in support of the arrest from the Aurora Police Department (APD) details the chaos on the afternoon of Nov. 11 as Jacobs carried out his alleged crime spree that included numerous carjackings and home invasions.

Armed robbery

APD said his alleged crimes started with an armed robbery around 3:20 p.m. in the 14000 block of E. Idaho Drive.

The victim said she was arriving home when she saw the suspect, identified as Jacobs near her residence. She used her remote garage door opener to open the garage and pulled inside, the affidavit says. With the garage door still open, she got out and opened the back door of her car to retrieve her purse, and that's when she said Jacobs entered her garage, pointed the gun at her and demanded her purse.

She said he continued to demand her keys, but they were in her purse, and at one point she reported that Jacobs fired two shots into the garage ceiling the affidavit says.

She said Jacobs became "frustrated' and eventually left on foot.

Fatal carjacking

Roughly 10 minutes later at about 3:29 p.m., police said, Jacobs approached Carlos Albarracin, as he parked his car at the Florida Station Apartments in the 14000 block of East Iowa Drive, APD said. Jacobs broke the driver's side window of the man's car and then shot him and stole his 2008 black Dodge Dakota, according to police.

Albarracin's six-year-old son was in the seat behind his dad and was the only witness to what happened, the affidavit says. He told investigators that he was playing on his dad's phone when a man knocked on a window to the car and then "crystals" flew all over him and his dad and as a result, he had cuts on his arms, the affidavit says.

The boy told police when the window was shattered his dad yelled at him to get out of the car, which he did.

He reported that his dad opened his door to get out, but the man grabbed him and threw him to the ground, the document says. He didn't report a gunshot but did say that his dad had been "cut" and needed to go in an ambulance.

Albarracin was pronounced dead at the hospital later that afternoon. He had been shot in the chest, according to the affidavit.

The purse taken from the incident on Iowa Street was recovered at this crime scene, APD said. Contents of the purse, including credits cards, were later found with Jacobs, the affidavit says.

Albarracin's stolen Dodge Dakota was later found abandoned in the 1300 block of South Memphis Street.

Home invasion and carjacking

While responding to a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of S. Lewiston Street, Aurora dispatch was notified of another incident in the 1200 block of South Memphis Street, the affidavit says.

The officer went to the address on South Memphis Street and spoke with the victim who reported that he was working in his garage when he heard his dogs barking inside the home. The man went inside to check on them and was confronted by Jacobs who immediately hit him on the head and ran out of the home, the affidavit says. The victim said he ran after Jacobs and into his neighbor's yard before Jacobs turned and pointed a gun at him, according to the document. At that point, the victim said he backed off. He reported he last saw Jacobs on South Lewiston Way.

The victim had a small bump and laceration on his head, as a result of being hit, the affidavit says. A neighbor's security camera captured a man running in the area that matched the victim's description of the suspect and APD obtained a still photo and distributed the photo throughout the department, the affidavit says.

Officers also responded to a 911 call about a home invasion on the 1200 block of S. Lewiston Street. The caller said the man, identified as Jacobs, broke into the home and threatened her with a gun, the affidavit says. The victim reported that the man ultimately stole her sister's car.

She reported that she had left the garage door open and was sitting on the couch in the lower level of the home when she heard a noise but thought it was the wind, the affidavit says. She got up to investigate and found Jacob at the top of the stairs, according to the document. She reported that he had a gun and demanded her car keys, which she provided, and then she reported that he left in her car.

She also reported that a small backpack was left behind and she believed it belonged to the suspect. Investigators found passports belonging to Albarracin and his son in the bag, along with paperwork belonging to another carjacking victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim's 2014 white Acura RDX was later found abandoned in the 15500 block of E. Center Avenue, according to police.

Carjacking

A woman reported that she had just pulled into a parking spot at the DMV in the 490 block of South Chambers Road when a man opened the passenger side door and got inside her still-running car, the affidavit says. She said he pointed a gun at her and said "get out of the car b***."

She said she got out and ran into the DMV as the man drove off in her car. Her phone was in the car and it "pinged" a stolen vehicle was abandoned and another attempted carjacking took place, according to the affidavit.

Carjacking

A man went into Mountain Camp Services in 15200 block of E. 6th Avenue and told an employee he was the victim of a carjacking, the affidavit says. The man reported he was there to pick up his wife and was sitting in his car smoking a cigarette when he noticed another man circling his green Kia Sportage.

He reported that the man approached the window and pointed a gun at him and said "they were after him" and that he "needed to get away," the affidavit says. The victim then said the man "racked the slide" of the gun and told him to get out, which he did, according to the document.

A security camera from a nearby restaurant captured the incident on camera.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the 15200 block of E. 38th Avenue.

Attempted carjacking

Jacobs attempted to carjack a victim in the 3750 block of Chambers Road but was unsuccessful, according to APD. The woman said she was pumping gas and the driver's door was open and that the Jacobs got in the vehicle and hit the electric ignition button and she began screaming, the affidavit says.

She reported that she was able to physically pull him out of the driver's seat and that he did not resist, the document says. She also said once out of the vehicle he walked "nonchalantly' away. She did, however, watch as the man, ran across to the 3790 block of Chambers Road and stole a red Chevy Equinox at gunpoint, APD said. That vehicle was abandoned near Chambers Road and Maxwell Street.

The driver of that vehicle reported that she and her daughter were in the car and that she got out to pump gas while her daughter remained in the vehicle, the affidavit says. When she was done pumping gas and went to get back in the car, she reported an unknown man in the driver's seat.

She said she repeatedly told the man he had the wrong car, and that he kept asking for her keys even though they were in the ignition, the affidavit says.

At one point, she reported that the man, pulled up his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband and that's when she yelled at her daughter to get out of the car, the affidavit says. The woman said once they got out, the man drove off.

While police were speaking with the victims, a friend of the daughter called and said they had been involved in a crash with their stolen vehicle. Investigators were able to determine the crash was near Maxwell Street and Chambers Road in Denver.

Another carjacking was reported at that location. The victim reported that he saw a crash that had just occurred in his rearview mirror, the affidavit says. He stopped and got out to walk to check on the crash victims when he was approached by Jacobs, the affidavit says. He said Jacobs pointed a gun at him and said "keys". He said he gave up his keys and the man got into his Hyundai Santa Fe and drove off.

Carjacking

He only drove for a few seconds before getting out and running off, the affidavit says. Moments later dispatch revealed another Hyundai Santa Fe stolen from the 15000 block of East Randolph Place. The victim told police the car was taken from her driveway at gunpoint.

While police investigated that incident they learned of another incident in the 5500 block of North Jasper Street. The 911 caller reported that he saw a man "race" into his garage and then take off running up the street, the affidavit says.

The man then reported that it appeared he stopped a truck, but that truck driver drove off, dragging the man as he was hanging on the driver's side door. He said eventually the man let go. A portion of the incident was captured on his security camera's the affidavit says.

Police later spoke with the truck's driver who said Jacobs attempted to get into his truck, but that driver's side door handle is broken and doesn't open from the outside.

The victim reported that the window was partially open and that Jacobs tried reaching in and gabbing his arm and that was when he hit the gas and began driving away, the affidavit says. He said he dragged Jacobs until the area of North Jasper Street and East Randolph Place when he got free, according to the affidavit.

Not long after, the victim said a large white truck with a metal flatbed sped past him "driving aggressively." The F-450 truck was reported stolen from the 15600 block of East Randolph Place. The victim in that incident said Jacobs lifted his shirt up to show a gun and he exited his truck, the affidavit says.

Crashes and arrest

Jacobs crashed the stolen F-450 in the area of East 56th Avenue and Pena Boulevard and suffered serious injuries, APD said.

When a woman got out of her Nissan Murano to check on the victims, Jacobs got into her car and took off, the affidavit says. Jacobs eventually crashed again near 56th Avenue and E-470 where he was taken into custody.

Jacobs was interviewed the next day at the hospital and when the detective told him they were investigating a series of incidents from the day before, Jacobs immediately said he "had been high" and was "was running from us" and running from "them," the affidavit says. He said he didn't remember much, except that he had "run," according to the document. He then stated he "could not go to jail" because he has four children and one more on the way, according to the document.

When the detective told him he was in custody for suspicion of first-degree murder he asked if he had killed someone, according to the affidavit, because he "did not recall the day before at all."

Jacobs then stated to "tell the family he was sorry."

His criminal history dates back to 2007 for a series of crimes, including trespassing, vehicle theft, drugs, and robbery.